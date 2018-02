Some Tampa Bay Area residents may have gotten an alert on their phones for a Tsunami Alert on Tuesday morning. Don't panic, the alert was just a test!

ABC Action Weather meteorologist, Greg Dee says there are no active earthquakes in the Gulf of Mexico and there is no actual tsunami happening.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018

The National Weather Service alert was sent out to a majority of the east coast as a test at approximately 8:30 a.m. Some users received the test message as an actual Tsunami Warning.