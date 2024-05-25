TPD makes first-degree murder arrest in drug overdose case

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department arrested a man on charges that stemmed from a drug overdose death on February 8, 2024.

Jeffrey Moyer, 48, was arrested for the death of Kenny Martin, 29.

Police were called to a home on N. Forest Hills Drive for reports of a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found Martin unresponsive in the bathroom. He died shortly after being transported to a nearby hospital.

Two baggies were found in Martin's pants pocket. Later testing showed that the baggies contained both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A TPD investigation revealed that Martin bought the narcotics from Moyer earlier that same day. Police found that the substances were the direct cause of Martin's death.

Moyer was arrested on Friday (May 24) and charged with first degree murder resulting from the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance. He was booked into Pasco County Jail.