Today is final day to apply for FEMA Assistance following Helene and Milton

Tuesday marks the deadline for residents in the Tampa area to apply for FEMA assistance due to damage from Hurricanes Helene and Milton which hit the area within two weeks of each other.
TAMPA BAY, Fla — If you haven’t applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, today is your last day. Locations that offer assistance will close later this evening for good.

There are three locations in Hillsborough — and they will close at 6 PM.

Two of them are called Multi-agency Resource Centers, which are located at the Candy boat ramp and the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

The other location is a Disaster Recovery Center.

There are several Disaster recovery centers in the Tampa Bay area:

  • City Center at Hanna Ave.
    2555 E Hanna Ave
    Tampa, Florida 33610
    Hillsborough
  • Central Ridge Community Center
    77 Civic Cir
    Beverly Hills, Florida 34465
    Citrus
  • HUDSON REGIONAL LIBRARY
    8012 Library Rd
    Hudson, Florida 34667
    Pasco
  • Venice Community Center
    326 Nokomis Ave S
    Venice, Florida 34285
    Sarasota
  • East Hernando Branch Library
    6457 Windmere Rd
    Brooksville, Florida 34602
    Hernando
  • Palmetto Library
    923 6th St W
    Palmetto, Florida 34221
    Manatee
  • Enoch Davis Center
    1111 18th Ave S
    Saint Petersburg, Florida 33705
    Pinellas

The Disaster Recovery Centers are a place for residents to get help with their application — either applying or updating what they’ve already submitted and to learn about disaster loans and other resources.

You can also apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, on the FEMA app, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

$1.25 Billion has been submitted for individual assistance in Florida, according to FEMA. The Agency said it has paid a significant amount of money for debris removal.

“We’ve paid 360 million dollars in order to remove at least 40 million cubic yards of debris, you can imagine 40 million cubic yards of debris looks like. It’s quite an undertaking,” said a FEMA spokesperson.

After you have submitted your application, if you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal within 60 days of the date of the decision letter.

