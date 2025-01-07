Today is final day to apply for FEMA Assistance following Helene and Milton

TAMPA BAY, Fla — If you haven’t applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, today is your last day. Locations that offer assistance will close later this evening for good.

There are three locations in Hillsborough — and they will close at 6 PM.

Two of them are called Multi-agency Resource Centers, which are located at the Candy boat ramp and the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.

The other location is a Disaster Recovery Center.

There are several Disaster recovery centers in the Tampa Bay area:



City Center at Hanna Ave.

2555 E Hanna Ave

Tampa, Florida 33610

Hillsborough



2555 E Hanna Ave Tampa, Florida 33610 Hillsborough Central Ridge Community Center

77 Civic Cir

Beverly Hills, Florida 34465

Citrus



77 Civic Cir Beverly Hills, Florida 34465 Citrus HUDSON REGIONAL LIBRARY

8012 Library Rd

Hudson, Florida 34667

Pasco



8012 Library Rd Hudson, Florida 34667 Pasco Venice Community Center

326 Nokomis Ave S

Venice, Florida 34285

Sarasota



326 Nokomis Ave S Venice, Florida 34285 Sarasota East Hernando Branch Library

6457 Windmere Rd

Brooksville, Florida 34602

Hernando



6457 Windmere Rd Brooksville, Florida 34602 Hernando Palmetto Library

923 6th St W

Palmetto, Florida 34221

Manatee



923 6th St W Palmetto, Florida 34221 Manatee Enoch Davis Center

1111 18th Ave S

Saint Petersburg, Florida 33705

Pinellas

The Disaster Recovery Centers are a place for residents to get help with their application — either applying or updating what they’ve already submitted and to learn about disaster loans and other resources.

You can also apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov, on the FEMA app, or by phone at 1-800-621-3362.

$1.25 Billion has been submitted for individual assistance in Florida, according to FEMA. The Agency said it has paid a significant amount of money for debris removal.

“We’ve paid 360 million dollars in order to remove at least 40 million cubic yards of debris, you can imagine 40 million cubic yards of debris looks like. It’s quite an undertaking,” said a FEMA spokesperson.

After you have submitted your application, if you disagree with FEMA’s decision, you can appeal within 60 days of the date of the decision letter.