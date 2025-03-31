Watch Now
Tampa International Airport reports over 300 flight delays, 54 cancellations due to weather

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport reported over 300 flight delays and 54 cancellations due to weather on Monday evening.

As of 4:45 p.m. on March 31, TPA reported 330 delayed flights and 54 cancellations. Severe weather along the Southeast affected about half of all flights out of TPA.

Radar and weather reports indicate rain and severe weather are sweeping the Southeast, causing disruptions to air travel.

TPA recommends that all travelers check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.

