Tampa Bay school districts continue to battle teacher shortages

TAMPA, Fla. — The state continues to battle a severe teacher shortage.

At the beginning of the school year, ABC Action News spoke with Tampa Bay school districts about their vacancies.

Districts like Pinellas County saw more teacher openings than usual.

“Our talent acquisition team is far-reaching. They look at various ways to have people join us,” said Paula Texel with Human Resource Services for Pinellas County Schools.

At last check, Pinellas County has about 136 teacher vacancies, Polk County has around 200 openings, and Hillsborough has 534—the most of any local district.

It’s an ongoing issue ABC Action News spoke with superintendent Addison Davis about over the summer.

“That’s a large number of students who do not have or may not have a highly qualified skilled teacher in front of them every single day,” said Addison Davis, Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent.

Hillsborough is one of many districts working overtime to try to fill as many positions as possible.

Now organizations like Kelly Education are tasked with providing more substitute teachers for Tampa Bay school districts as leaders prepare for students to return in the new year.

“There’s way more teacher vacancies than we’ve ever seen before,” said Cheryl Courier, Vice President of Southeast Practice for Kelly Education.

This means they’re having to find long-term subs who teach classes until positions are filled.

The shortage is so bad that Kelly Education is also now helping school districts find potential teacher candidates.

“Right up front, we’re talking to substitute teachers about, 'What if this could be your next career?'” said Courier.

According to Florida Education Association, the latest numbers from August show there were 10,771 vacancies for teachers and support staff in Florida.

It’s a statewide issue many fear won’t improve anytime soon.

“I think we’re facing a very difficult time where, as a community, we need to pay attention to our teachers because it’s just going to continue to get worse if we don’t,” said Courier.

Kelly Education is looking for more substitutes.

“It’s an important job educating the next generation, whether you’re a teacher or a substitute teacher," Courier added. "There is steady pay. It’s a great way to support your community, and there's flexible work options.”

Anyone interested should visit their website, mykelly.com, or call 813-518-5999 and select option 2.