Tampa Bay law enforcement prepares to crack down on drunk driving New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement predicts this will be a very busy weekend on the road.

“There’s just a lot of people out there on the highways, as we experienced through our holiday travel season, Christmas, New Year’s. There’s just a lot of people out there,” said Sergeant Steve Gaskins, Florida Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer.

Officials see drunk driving crashes increase over New Year’s Eve. They’re teaming up to crack down on drunk driving this weekend.

“A lot of people have a problem where they’re mixing the drinking and the driving,” said Gaskins.

The National Safety Council estimates more than 400 people nationwide could die driving during the holiday.

Even if you're not drinking or celebrating but will be driving, officials want you to watch out, be patient, use caution, buckle up, and put your phone down.

“Be very cautious when you’re out there on the highways because there’s going to be a lot of people out there, maybe not used to being out that late at night to ring in the New Year... So people who are tired, possibly impaired, things of that nature, so be very alert,” said Gaskins.

If you are planning on drinking, have a plan to get home safely. Either use a ride-share service or have a designated driver.

“Make sure you don’t let friends drink and drive. If you see something going on like that, take the keys away from somebody. Do what you can to prevent it. If you see an impaired driver, which you think to be an impaired or aggressive driver, call *FHP, *347 and report it. We’ll try to get a trooper or a deputy or an officer to that location as soon as possible to intercept that driver,” said Gaskins.

He also suggested partying in a place, such as your own home, where you don't have to mix drinking and driving.

Officials want to remind people drinking and driving come with severe consequences.

“You get pulled over, you’re impaired, you get arrested—you’re looking at anywhere from 5, 10, $15,000 to represent yourself with an attorney in court," Gaskins said. "There's a loss of license, maybe loss of a job, for example. If you have a collision, if you hurt somebody, if you kill somebody, you’re looking at numerous years in prison. So it’s not worth it."