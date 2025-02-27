Tampa Bay Catholic community sends outpouring of prayers to Pope Francis

PINELLAS COUNTY, fla — As Pope Francis continues to show improvement in his battle against double pneumonia and other issues, the outpouring of support from Tampa and around the world continues to grow.

We spoke to Father Ralph from St. Petersburg Catholic High School, who said the past few weeks have been hard on the Catholic community, but they are coming together to host prayer services and circles.

“I think a lot of us are obviously concerned for his health, and the best way we can support him in this time is to pray,” Father Ralph said.

Father Ralph actually had the chance to meet the Pope while studying to become a priest in Rome.

“I think that I am the priest I am today because of his witness because of the various things he’s done and said. It had a formative impact on me,” Father Ralph said.

The Pope has always been someone Father Ralph respects and looks up to. That is why shaking his hand came with some nerves.

“I remember the first time I was there in St Peter's Basilica. I was serving for him, and he walked through the door, and I thought to myself I had prepared to tell him something in Italian, and I thought I don't even know if I can speak English right now,” Father Ralph said.

He explained aside from the nerves, the Pope had a calming and fatherly sense to him.

Now, Father Ralph said the entire Catholic community is relying on faith and prayers to heal Pope Francis.