Tampa Bay businesses prepare for busy Mother's Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Mother’s Day weekend has finally arrived, and while you line up your lunch plans, flower deliveries, and gifts for mom, businesses in the Tampa Bay area are getting ready for the busy weekend too.

“We’re not your typical flower shop,” said Scott Darhower, the owner of Apple Blossoms Floral Design. “We like to be a little more creative, and we like to surprise people.”

At Apple Blossoms Floral Design in Tampa, Darhower and the team know how to whip up something special. Ahead of Mother’s Day, they’re also ready for every order.

“We’re slamming. It’s been a great holiday,” said Darhower. “I was a little nervous. At first, it was quiet, but in the last two days, things have really picked up quite a bit.”

According to RetailMeNot, the Top Mother’s Day gifts are:



47% - Flowers

36% - Chocolate

29% - Gift cards

26% - Dinner

22% - Jewelry

Darhower weighed in on how rising inflation has affected them as a flower shop.

“Yes, pricing has gone up, but also gas prices and surcharges and things like that have increased flower prices. It’s not necessarily the flowers that have gone up. It’s the transportation industry that’s caused the pricing increase,” said Darhower.

“It’s shaping up to probably be our busiest weekend,” said Matt Lease, the General Manager at BellaBrava in Midtown Tampa.

The staff at BellaBrava in Midtown Tampa are also preparing for a Mother’s Day weekend crowd with lots of good food on the menu.

“This weekend though is definitely special. We’re already seeing just an uptick in our reservations and everything,” said Lease.

It’s not too late to make that reservation or pick up those flowers for mom, but the businesses behind it all say don’t wait.

“I’ve bought some more flowers. When we’re out, we’re out, but we will be open tomorrow [Saturday] from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. if we still have flowers,” said Darhower.