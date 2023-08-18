Suspect arrested in 2021 homicide case involving a body on the side of the road

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect was arrested in an investigation involving a man's body that was found on the side of the road two years ago in Hillsborough County.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said on June 12, 2021, around 6:30 a.m., deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road after someone saw the man in Thonotosassa.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the man, and the case was ruled a homicide. Detectives continued to investigate for two years before making a significant breakthrough that led to the arrest of Phillip Stapleton, 32.

HCSO said Stapleton was a possible suspect in two active homicide investigations. He was taken into custody without incident on Monday for his alleged involvement in a July 20, 2023, murder in Seffner.

Stapleton is facing additional charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, principal to murder in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Officials added that the investigation is still ongoing.