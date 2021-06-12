Body found on the side of the road in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla- — The Hillsborough County Sheriff says a body was found on the side of the road in Thonotosassa.

According to deputies, early Saturday, June 12, deputies were called to the intersection of County Road 579 and Joe Ebert Road, after someone saw a body on the side of the road.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of a white, adult male.

"We are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, but this case does appear to be criminal in nature," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "As detectives work to identify the victim, we are urging anyone who has information to please contact us. The more details we have, the faster we can determine what happened."

Tips can be directed to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, by calling (813) 247-8200.