Susan Solves It: TikTok skincare trends risk skin reactions

- New research highlights the dangers of TikTok skincare trends for children and teens, urging parents to simplify routines.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how parents can protect their children from harmful skincare trends.
Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest
This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to “Champa Bay!”
Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest