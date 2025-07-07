Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: TikTok skincare trends risk skin reactions

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how parents can protect their children from harmful skincare trends.
Susan Solves It: TikTok skincare trends risk skin reactions
skin allergy
Posted
  • New research highlights the dangers of TikTok skincare trends for children and teens, urging parents to simplify routines.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on how parents can protect their children from harmful skincare trends.

Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to “Champa Bay!”

Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.