Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Car Open Recall

- Hundreds of thousands of cars with potentially dangerous defects are on the road in Florida, which ranks third for the highest number of cars with unrepaired recalls.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at how to check for recalls and how to get them fixed.
"I'm not a drag on the system."
A woman said she hasn't been able to shower or get out of bed ever since a car accident left her paralyzed from the chest down, and Medicaid denied claims for the medical gear she needs
Paralyzed Florida woman says Medicaid denied essential medical gear