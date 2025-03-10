Susan Solves It: Food safety inspection targets

- The CDC estimates 46 million people get sick from food-borne illness every year.
- A new report said the FDA fails to meet inspections at high-risk targets.
- We look at why these checks are critical and what's being done.
"MAKE IT MAKE SENSE"
Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone shares the personal stories of five Florida women all diagnosed with breast cancer and all denied coverage for care by their insurance companies.
'I feel like a ticking timebomb,' Breast cancer patients share stories of insurance denials