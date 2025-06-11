Susan Solves It: Five factors that affect car insurance

- There are multiple factors that determine how much you'll pay in car insurance. A few things are in your control, we look at what drivers should be aware of.
"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."
A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.
"Our children do not belong in cages:" Sarasota family demands return of daughter held by ICE