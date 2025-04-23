Watch Now
Susan Solves It: Emergency Savings Challenges

A report shows that a majority of adults are unprepared for emergencies due to insufficient savings.
  • 60% of adults are not using savings for emergency costs, relying instead on daily expenses.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury offers tips on establishing a separate high-yield savings account for emergencies to boost financial preparedness.


