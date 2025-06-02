Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: College Tuition Crisis

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on evaluating the cost versus benefits of a college education in today's economic landscape.
Susan Solves It: College Tuition Crisis
ssi: college tuition
Posted
  • A recent WalletHub report reveals that the majority of students believe college tuition is unjustly high, with many questioning its overall value.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on evaluating the cost versus benefits of a college education in today's economic landscape.

FL Governor vetoes ‘free kill' law

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday followed through with his plan to veto a bill that would have repealed FL’s ‘free kill’ law. But families promise the fight isn’t over.

Families react to Gov. veto of ‘free kill’ law in FL

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.