Susan Solves It: Car Thefts Decrease

- A new study shows the number of cars being stolen saw a notable drop last year.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury explains what's driving those changes and which types of cars are the most susceptible to theft.
"If there had just been a trooper up there, maybe this whole thing could have been avoided."
A judge in Florida is sharing the story of his son's death in hopes of helping the Florida Highway Patrol trooper shortage.
FHP trooper shortage leaves parents wondering if their son could have been saved