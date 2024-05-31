St. Petersburg sisters hosting annual lemonade stand to raise money for childhood cancer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Caroline and Charlotte Gallagher, two sisters, have been selling lemonade for the past seven years.

They put up a lemonade stand outside their St. Petersburg home every year.

"We squeeze the lemons, you add sugar, you mix it up, put ice and the most important ingredient is love," said Charlotte Gallagher.

C & C Lemonade Factory is hosting its 8th annual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser for childhood cancer. It starts at 10 a.m. in their St. Petersburg neighborhood.

The sisters will be handing out lemonade and more.

"It’s evolved really into a big party event. it’s not just about lemonade so we’ll have face painting, balloon animals, the Bucs Street Team will be out," said Charles Gallagher.

The event coincides with Lemonade Days, a national movement inspired by Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. Alex, an 8-year-old from Connecticut, died in 2004. She raised $1 million selling lemonade before her death.

Caroline is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with leukemia at 18 months old. She is now 10 years old.

"When I was 18 months old, I was diagnosed with leukemia and so I just went through treatment when I got out of treatment, I wanted to help the other kids in the hospital, raising money to help cure cancer," said Caroline.

Six months after Caroline's diagnosis, their cousin, Julia, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. Julia died of cancer at two years old.

"That’s a large part of why I think Caroline wants to do something because we lost Julia and she feels the need to pay it forward and help kids that are in the same place now as she was back then," said Charles.

Last year, the sisters raised $21,000 for childhood cancer research.

In the past 7 years, they have raised more than $110,000.

The 8th annual Lemonade Stand Fundraiser will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1st at 6312 Dartmouth Avenue in St. Petersburg.

For more information visit: https://cclemonade.com/