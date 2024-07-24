Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

St. Pete man driving a Tesla thrown into the Gulf of Mexico in crash near Skyway Bridge

A St. Petersburg man was driving southbound on I-275 in a Tesla at a "high rate of speed" when he lost control and was thrown into the Gulf of Mexico, according to Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the 25-year-old man left the roadway, entered the shoulder, hit a drainage pond and flipped into the mangroves. The driver, who was not buckled up, was thrown into the water.
Driver loses control near Skyway Bridge
Posted at 5:27 PM, Jul 24, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was driving southbound on I-275 in a Tesla at a "high rate of speed" when he lost control and was thrown into the Gulf of Mexico, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the 25-year-old man left the roadway, entered the shoulder, hit a drainage pond and flipped into the mangroves.

The driver, who was not buckled up, was thrown into the water.

A passing boater picked him up out of the water and took him to the Maximo Park boat ramp. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Driver thrown into the Gulf of Mexico after losing control and flipping into the mangroves

With Joe Biden out and Kamala Harris in as the Democratic Party nominee, ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone took to the streets of Tampa to get your voice on the campaign shakeup.

Your Voice | How do you feel about the presidential race

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.