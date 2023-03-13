Spring breakers watching red tide as they head to beaches

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Red tide is a quick way to spoil a day at the beach.

And Danielle and Ashlyn said they didn’t know what to expect when they got to Honeymoon Island Monday.

“We were slightly worried. We saw signs on the way in, but coming here, it’s really nice. There’s nothing to worry about really,” said Danielle Rhodes.

Last week, conditions on many beaches in Pinellas County were something to worry about with dead fish on the sand and a cough-inducing odor in the air.

“I checked the internet to see if the red tide is super bad, and it said it was bad. But now that we are here, it actually looks fine,” said Ashlyn Kelly.

We are hearing from officials in our area as they clean up the red tide mess.

Pinellas County said they’ve collected almost eight tons worth in the last week.

Manatee County said they’ve cleaned up about 3.5 tons.

FWC

Back in Pinellas County, Enrique Salido is here from Virginia, enjoying the beach and the fact that red tide talk may have kept others away.

“The waves are nice. There’s no one out here. I think it’s perfect,” he said.

I also talked with a fishing captain out of Pasco County, north of here.

She told me she didn’t have a single complaint from guests over the weekend, and conditions have improved over the last few days.