Social media responds to Tom Brady potential retirement news

TAMPA, Fla — With the announcement that 2022 was Tom Brady's last year playing, many took to social media to express respect for the NFL football GOAT.

I’ve been looking forward to when all these guys retire Excited about the new QB era https://t.co/4rmH4vqSIA — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady: The Greatest of All Time pic.twitter.com/3AZJbrBNaU — PFF (@PFF) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady's 22-year career:

* 7X Super Bowl champion

* 5X Super Bowl MVP

* 3X NFL MVP

* 15X Pro Bowl

* 6X All Pro

* NFL's all time passing TD leader (624)

* NFL's all passing yard leader (85,520)

* Most career wins: 243 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2022

The best ever. Congratulations bro @TomBrady grateful to have gotten to share the field with you! Much love fam 🐐 — Chris Godwin (@CGtwelve_) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady has won 12.7% of all Super Bowls in history. pic.twitter.com/EaXP9R4neG — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 29, 2022

Thanks for everything big bro it was an honor @TomBrady 🐐 — Mike Evans (@MikeEvans13_) January 29, 2022

As I reported on Tuesday's Undisputed, an extremely reliable source inside the Bucs told me they would be shocked if Brady played next season. WHICH SHOCKED ME. He's playing as great as he ever has! Say it ain't so, Tom! Can't your family wait at least one more year? Brady, gone. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 29, 2022