Slight dip in forecasted hurricanes for the remainder of the 2025 season: NOAA

NOAA has released an updated Outlook for the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The outlook slightly decreased their forecast for the expected number of named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes.
NOAA predicts 13-18 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-5 major hurricanes for the 2025 season. The forecast continues to favor an above-normal season with 14 named storms as the average.
So far, the season has produced four named storms and no hurricanes, but, as Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says, "It only takes one."
"He just never showed up"
What started as a project to make a bathroom more accessible for 80-year-old Sharon Shomaker turned into a family paying for a job without seeing any work and discovering the plumber they hired had no business taking the job.