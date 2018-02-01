Sketch released of attempted home invasion armed robbery suspect in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. — If it weren't for the screams and quick reaction of neighbors an attempted home invasion robbery, near the 3,000 block of Devonshire Drive in Holiday, might have ended a lot worse.

Pasco County deputies are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

It was around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday night that investigators said the man knocked on the victim’s front door demanding cash.

“The suspect told the victim he had a gun and would shoot her,” the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

As the victim screamed and fought to close the door the armed robber kept fighting, then finally ran to a dark colored car and got into the passenger side of the vehicle. Before he left investigators said he “told the victim he was going to come back and shoot her.”

Deputies canvassed the neighborhood searching for home surveillance of the incident.

“It’s very scary that such a small close knit community has been encroached upon by treacherously dangerous people,” said Sonya Lehto who lives next door.

“We keep all of our doors locked. We go through the house and make sure all of our windows are closed,” Lehto said. “Nice sweet lady, very caring, takes really good care of her home keeps to herself mostly. She doesn’t flaunt, she drives a modest car. So, it was very random she was picked out."

If you can identify the suspect in the composite sketch below, please contact 1-800-706-2488.

-