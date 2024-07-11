Watch Now
Skeletal remains found inside abandoned home in Avon Park

Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 11, 2024

AVON PARK, Fla. — Skeletal remains were found inside an abandoned house in Avon Park.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, children were playing inside the abandoned structure on Memorial Drive when they found the remains. They told a nearby adult, who then called deputies.

The remains appeared to have been inside the home for more than a year and the person was likely using the abandoned house as a shelter, deputies said.

Detectives are working to identify the person and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about the remains is being urged to call 862-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

