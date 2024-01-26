'Sextortion' scammers posing as local sheriffs, demanding pornographic material

Officials are warning the public of a "sextortion" scam where suspects are posing as two local sheriffs in order to demand pornographic material from victims.

The sheriff's offices of Hillsborough and Pasco Counties said the scammers call victims claiming to be Sheriff Chad Chronister or Sheriff Chris Nocco and tell them they have an arrest warrant based on a tip they were selling drugs.

The scammers then demand "sexual photographs and videos" of the victims to "prove they do not have drugs on them," officials said.

HCSO said on Jan. 19, one victim, 17, fell victim to the scam and recorded herself being intimate with Denario Hicks, 29. Officials added they don't believe Hicks is part of the scam, but he is still facing charges for having sex with a minor.

Hicks is being charged with possession of child pornography, promotion of a sexual performance by a child, in-state transmission of child pornography by electronic device, unlawful use of a two-way communications device and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Investigators believe the calls are coming out of the Dominican Republic, which they said is based on phishing technology.

"I am disgusted and outraged by the behavior of these criminals,” said Sheriff Chronister. “If you receive a call like this, please hang up immediately and call 911."

"It is sad that in today's world, there is such evil that preys on our community," said Sheriff Nocco. "I want to assure you we are doing everything in our power to bring these individuals to justice and reduce victimization in our community."