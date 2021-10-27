Severe storms possible Thursday ahead of cooler temps

TAMPA, Fla. — It won't quite be a dark and stormy night, but you will have to get through a miserable and wet Thursday to get to what may be a very pleasant Halloween weekend.

ABC Action News meteoroglogist Shay Ryan said a strong cold front will move into the area Thursday bringing with it gusty winds and rain throughout the day. The storms should start before sunrise along the coast and to the north of the area then pushing through the rest of the are through sunset.

There is a chance the storms that fire up Thursday will be severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tampa Bay area at a level two out of five for severe weather risk.

WFTS Severe Weather Threat 10/28/21

According to ABC Action News Meteorologist Shay Ryan, the biggest threat from any severe thunderstorms would likely be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado/waterspout can't be ruled out.

Along with the winds, heavy rains could cause street flooding in poor drainage areas as storms pass through. Here's when you can expect rain moving through the area.

WFTS

Once the front passes, a strong northwesterly flow will move into the area on Friday. That will bring showers from the Gulf of Mexico over the area Friday. But, there is a silver lining to the clouds over the next couple of days.

Temperatures and the humidity are both expected to drop after the front passes through. By the time all the trick-or-treaters are out on Saturday or Sunday, temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in the evening.

A similar pattern should set up early next week with sunny skies, high temperatures in the low 80's and lows in the low 60's.