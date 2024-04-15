Several Tampa Bay groups to lead 'National Strike for Gaza'

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Several Tampa Bay groups will lead what they call a "National Strike for Gaza" in Tampa on Tax Day, according

to one nonprofit.

Dream Defenders, a human rights nonprofit, said the strike will take place at Lykes Gaslight Square Park at 400 North Franklin Street at 8 a.m. on Monday.

According to the nonprofit, strike supporters are calling for the City of Tampa to put pressure on the US government to end its support of Israel in the ongoing Israel-Hamas War through a permanent ceasefire.

The strike asks supporters to "abstain from business as usual," such as opting out of work, school, and spending, as well as abstaining from participating in actions that "stimulate the economy" before coming together at the park.

Israel declared war on the Palestinian militant group Hamas in October 2023 after it launched an attack on the nation.

On April 4, Gaza's Health Ministry estimated more than 32,900 Palestinians have since been killed in the war, around two-thirds of them women and children.