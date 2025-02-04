Red Dye No. 3 ban: What's next

Red Dye No. 3 is an artificial food coloring that can be found in things like candies, cookies, cereals, drinks, and medicine.

The FDA banned the use of it in foods and drugs in January because high concentrations of this dye were shown to cause cancer in rats.

Although, the FDA said it hasn’t found that it’s caused cancer in humans.

“It’s important to understand first of all that the reason for this ban is because there is a law that says that if any substance has been found to cause cancer in any animal, not just humans, that it needs to be banned," said Dr. David Berger, a pediatrician at Wholistic Pediatrics and Family Care.

Experts believe there are a lot of unknowns.

“Not a single piece of research has ever been done on humans. So we just don’t know,” said Berger.

The FDA said that companies have until Jan. 15, 2027, to remove the dye from food and Jan. 18, 2028, to remove it from drugs.

So, what does that mean for the foods you currently have in your pantry?

“If it’s in your pantry and you’ve been consuming it, or your kids have been consuming it, do I think you need to throw a package away, or could you maybe choose differently the next time you buy it? I think it’s fine from that perspective,” said Berger.

Some Tampa Bay residents, like Susan Jeffers, have told ABC Action News that they’re concerned about what’s allowed in our foods.

“I have concerns about these dyes in general,” said Jeffers.

Advocates of the Red Dye No. 3 ban believe this is a victory and hope it’s just the first one.

Jeffers would like to see some more action moving forward.

“If we can’t get there just yet, at least give people a warning label,” she said.

Supporters of the ban have also been pushing the FDA to look into its regulation of Red Dye No. 3.

The FDA has recently been working to improve its process for assessing chemicals in foods.

Some experts think that means other dyes could be next.

Berger believes ultimately, consumers can have an impact on what happens in the future.

“It’s still a consumer based market, so if the consumer is deciding not to purchase something, and that hits the bottom dollar of the manufacturer, then they pay attention to it,” said Berger.

Doctors encourage you to take some time to do your own research, read the labels in the grocery store, and make the decision that feels best for you about your family and about what you consume.