Publix hurricane cakes come to an end after company posts statement

Shoppers won't be able to find a hurricane-themed cake this upcoming season after Publix stated they are against store policy.

In a Q&A section on its website posted last year following Hurricane Ian, the major grocery-store chain said it does not want to produce cakes that "make light of a natural disaster." Stores have been notified of the policy.

Many users took to social media to express their disdain for the decision. The cakes are seen by some as hurricane party staples.

Read the full statement below.

We appreciate your reaching out regarding decorated cakes from our bakery departments. Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Often times, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty. For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster. We have sent communications to our stores reminding them of our policy. We regret if a store has not followed policy, and we are working to rectify the situation.

In 2019, Publix cake decorator Jessica Gouin said she wanted to put a smile on shoppers' faces by making Hurricane Dorian-themed cakes in buttercream, coolie and fudge flavors.

"It makes my heart happy bringing people joy or a smile during these stressful times," Gouin said.

Hurricane forecasters are currently monitoring two tropical storms, a tropical depression and two other areas for possible development.

Tropical Storm Franklin and Tropical Storm Emily both formed on Sunday, and Tropical Storm Gert formed early Monday morning. Early Tuesday morning, Tropical Storm Harold formed off the coast of south Texas.