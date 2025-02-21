President Trump throws his support behind potential Florida gubernatorial candidate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has thrown his significant support behind a potential 2026 Florida gubernatorial candidate.
The president said Republican Representative Byron Donalds would have his complete and total support.
Representative Donalds seemed ready to accept the endorsement, saying he would soon announce his plans.
President Trump is Making America Great Again.— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 21, 2025
I'm committed to working with him to Keep Florida Great.
Announcement coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Bimj712vIL
If Donalds does jump into the gubernatorial race with Trump's backing, it would make it extremely difficult for any other GOP candidate to challenge for the nomination in a gubernatorial primary.
