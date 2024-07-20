“Pivot Podcast” Host Channing Crowder Brings Comedy Show To Tampa Bay

- Channing Crowder, ex-NFL athlete and co-host of the widely successful podcast “The Pivot,” is now adding ‘Novice Comedian’ to his resume.
- His father, defensive lineman Randy Crowder, also played for the Bucs. And having lived in Tampa Bay until he was nearly 10 years old, Channing says he might be a Miami resident today, but his heart is here.
- Now he’s bringing his “Unacceptable” comedy tour to Ybor City on Sunday, July 21st.
Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down the science of tornados in 'Twisters'
Almost 30 years after "Twister" stormed into theaters, a new generation of tornado chases is hitting the big screen.
