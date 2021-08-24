Pinellas and Polk county school boards to discuss mask changes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The mask debate in schools will continue in Pinellas and Polk counties Tuesday.

A regularly scheduled school board meeting in Pinellas County is expected to bring up the discussion of making masks mandatory in schools.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the school's administration building located at 301 4th St SW in Largo.

Prior to the meeting, concerned parents and guardians will hold a rally outside the administration building at 9 a.m. to voice their concerns and push for mandatory masks.

Vanessa Araiza Parents share views on masks in school ahead of a Pinellas County School Board meeting where the topic is expected to be discussed. Masks are currently optional in the district, with some parents pushing for a mandate and others wanting the choice left to them to decide for their children.

They are asking for a 60-day mask mandate for administrators, staff, and students over the age of 4.

They would also like transparency about COVID-19 outbreaks in the classroom.

The meeting will take public comment and will allow speakers three minutes to voice their questions and concerns.

An overflow room will also be made available in the event of a large crowd.

Polk County School leaders are also expected to discuss masks Tuesday. The school boarding has a meeting scheduled at 5 p.m. but, according to an online agenda, the board will discuss face coverings during a 12:30 p.m. work session.

Currently, masks are optional in both Pinellas and Polk counties.

Several other local school districts recently revisited mask policies. Manatee County leaders approved a mandate with an opt-out option, Hillsborough and Sarasota leaders enacted mandates that only allow opt-out options for medical reasons.