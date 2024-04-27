Pasco deputies searching for missing and endangered 15-year-old boy last seen in Lacoochee

LACOOCHEE, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy who was last seen in Lacoochee on April 26th.

Shawn Fricke is described as being 5'5" tall and around 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in the 38900 block of SR 575.

Fricke was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a white tank top, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Fricke's whereabouts is being urged to call 727-847-8102, option 7, or reports tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.