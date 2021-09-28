Parents of Gabby Petito get tattoos, start foundation in her honor

Gabby Petito's family got matching tattoos using designs she drew to honor their late daughter. The family also started a foundation in her name to help solve other missing persons cases.

"We've always co-parented Gabby and that's not gonna stop now," the family said of the matching tattoos at a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The ink includes the words "Let it Be" and "believe."

The family stressed their trust in the FBI and their handling of the investigation in the press conference and said they remain confident they will deliver justice for Gabby.

Meanwhile the search for Brian Laundrie continues as law enforcement agencies are searching for him for the second week in Carlton Reserve. He is listed as a person of interest in the case.

Gabby Petito disappeared after the two of them went on a cross-country road trip, prior to him returning to Florida alone on September 1.

