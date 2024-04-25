Palm Harbor Middle School students get hands-on experience in medical academy

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Students at one Pinellas County middle school are getting hands-on experience in the medical field, getting them interested at a young age while inspiring the next wave of doctors and nurses.

During class Thursday afternoon, 7th grader Marvel Soryal and 8th grader Vivian Bustos learned the ABCs of healthcare.

“This academy has really showed me what being in the medical field would be really like in the future,” said Soryal.

They're part of a new medical academy at Palm Harbor Middle School. In its first year, there are 178 students in the program.

WFTS

“I grew up in an environment where medicine was a big part of my life, and I felt drawn to medicine,” said Bustos. “It's really interesting like exploring the different things that you can do."

It comes at a time where the healthcare industry faces a critical need.

The Association of American Medical Colleges found the US could see an estimated shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034.

While at the same time, the Florida Hospital Association said the state faces an overall shortage of 59,000 nurses by 2035.

“The kids are super excited to get their hands on anything and everything,” said Deborah Porter, the Academy of Health Science teacher at Palm Harbor Middle. “They love touching and feeling and moving, using the stethoscopes, taking blood pressures."

WFTS

The district said next year, the 8th grade course will include a 9th grade high school credit course, and students will get first aid and CPR certification.

Porter said this can help expose students to more possibilities.

“Hospitals have many different jobs and positions that they aren't aware of,” said Porter. “When you say 'hospital,' they just think doctor, nurse. They don't think everybody else that takes the sonograms, that takes the MRI, that takes the X-Rays."