OneBlood, Dunkin' hosting Big Red Bus blood drives across Tampa Bay this Saturday

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — If you didn't already know, January is National Blood Donor Month. To help you roll up your sleeve, and get a free cup of joe while you're at it, OneBlood and Dunkin' have teamed up to host Big Red Bus blood drives across the Tampa Bay area.

OneBlood’s Big Red Buses will be at the following Dunkin' locations on Saturday, Jan. 22:

Hillsborough County



11404 US Hwy 301, Riverview, FL 33569

8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.



13510 Cypress Glen Lane, Tampa, FL 33637

8 a.m. – 1 p.m.





Pinellas County



3000 22nd Avenue N., Saint Petersburg, FL 33713

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.



8150 Bryan Dairy Rd., Seminole, FL 33777

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.



2551 Gulf to Bay Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33764

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.



1143 S. Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

8 a.m. – 11 a.m.



Pasco County



2409 US HWY 19, Holiday, FL 34691

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.



11409 US 19 Port Richey, FL 34668

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Those who donate blood at any of the above locations will receive a voucher for a free medium hot or iced coffee from Dunkin'.

"As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation. However, blood is needed each day to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected," OneBlood said in a press release. "Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on."

If you're unable to go to any of the participating Dunkin' locations on Saturday, visit oneblood.org to find a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive near you.