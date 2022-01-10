Donate blood this month and get free coffee from Dunkin Donuts

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Starting Monday, January 10 anyone who donates blood with OneBlood in Tampa Bay this month will get a voucher for Dunkin coffee.

Dunkin’ of Tampa Bay is teaming up with OneBlood to provide 27,000 coffee vouchers for blood donors in the Tampa Bay area. Presenting donors will receive a voucher for a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee that is redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Tampa Bay area, while supplies last.

“Dunkin’ and our local franchisees want to do all we can to support those who are giving back to our community during this time of need,” said Erica Roomy, Field Marketing Manager, Dunkin’. “We are excited to once again team up with OneBlood and hope that by providing donors with a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, Dunkin’ will encourage the Tampa Bay community to stop by a donation center and roll up a sleeve to help save lives.”