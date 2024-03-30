Non-profit organization, Marjorie's Hope, allows Pasco County students to shop for prom

A Pasco County organization has created a place for students to shop for prom dress while keeping prices affordable.

Marjorie's Hope has hosted The Cinderella & Prince Charming Project of Pasco County for the past three years.

The shop, located inside the Gulf View Square Mall, is full of dresses, men's suits, shirts, and accessories that have been donated so students can find their perfect prom look.

"We hear a lot. We see a lot, lots of tears, happy tears from students and parents thanking us and just that they wouldn't be able to maybe purchase something as lovely as what they were able to receive here," said Debi Shackowsky with Marjorie's Hope.

Forest Hill is a high school junior. She found a sparkling dress, shoes, and accessories to match.

"It's really good because everybody is really helpful here," Hill said. "I very much thank all of you for bringing this experience to all of us."

Debi Shackowsky started the non-profit organization in memory of her sister who died after being struck by a drunk driver.

"My sister, Marjorie, was killed by a 17-year-old drunk driver and rather than memorializing her passing, we chose to celebrate her life that she loved to live and it keeps her torch lit for her children as well as her grandchildren that volunteer with us," said Shackowsky.

The organization is always looking for clothing donations or monetary donations.

"The dresses you see, clearly see some of them are new, some of them are gently used, but we don't ever turn dresses down at any point," she said.

In order to shop, students must show a student ID and attend a Pasco County school. A $10 donation is recommended, but students will not be turned away.

Marjorie's Hope

Students can shop on Fridays (3pm-6pm) and Saturdays (11am-2pm) through April 20th.

To learn more about Marjorie's Hope and how to help the mission visit: https://marjorieshope.com/