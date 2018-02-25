Motorist runs away from fatal hit and run traffic crash, authorities search by air, ground

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A reckless motorist triggered a fatal hit and run traffic accident on U.S. 301 at Harney Road Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

An unidentified vehicle traveling northbound on U.S. 301 collided with the rear of a pickup truck shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday, Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Steve Gaskin said in a news release.

The pickup truck overturned on impact, tossing the driver and passenger out of the vehicle. One person in the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries; the other person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Neither of their names have been released.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the pickup ran away from the accident scene.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office helicopter crew were called into action to assist in the search by air.

The intersection of U.S. 301 and Harney Road was closed for the FHP investigation.