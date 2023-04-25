Mother raises awareness on dangers of street racing after daughter dies in accident

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Petersburg Police arrested nearly 70 people, including juveniles, for participating in an illegal street racing event over the weekend.

Police said at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, people gathered between two buildings on Roosevelt Blvd. for an event involving drivers doing doughnuts and other dangerous street racing activity.

St. Pete Police released a video showing driversacting recklessly and passengers hanging out the windows of the vehicles.

"You can see these individuals are hanging outside the windows of the car, and you can see the person attempting to film video who was almost struck," said Assistant Chief Antonio Gilliam of the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. Pete Police said the group had plans to move on from the parking lot and "take over" major intersections throughout Pinellas County.

Numerous agencies, including Pinellas Park Police, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, and the Florida Highway Patrol, surrounded the event with patrol vehicles.

Authorities impounded 23 vehicles. The people faced felonies, including fleeing and eluding and child endangerment. Others face misdemeanors, including driving with a suspended license and obstruction.

"Included in the arrest Saturday night was a couple that brought their one-year-old and three-year-old to this event," said Gilliam.

"Whenever an owner is the driver or occupant of one of these vehicles during a street racing event, we can take that vehicle for 30 days. The owner is responsible for paying the towing and storage fees which can often amount to thousands," he added.

Lili Trujillo Puckett is the founder of "Street Racing Kills." She started the organization after her 16-year-old died in a car crash when a friend decided to race another friend.

Lili Trujillo

"She was just a passenger in the backseat of the boy's car. He was taking her home. He was a week shy of 18. She was 16 years old with her girlfriends. He saw a friend. They challenged each other to a street race and crashed and killed my daughter," said Puckett.

Puckett said nearly five months after her daughter's death, she started talking to the youth at schools. Her nonprofit organization raises awareness and mentors youth about the dangers of street racing and other reckless driving practices.

"Go to a legal place where you can do this and have fun. Find the closest racetrack where you can do this legally without risking your life or the life of others," said Puckett.

To learn more about Puckett's organization, visit here.