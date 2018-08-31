LAKELAND, Fla. — More than a dozen seniors at a Lakeland senior living facility will be able to return home Friday after nearly two months of being displaced following a fire. More than 100 are still waiting to come back.
18 residents were cleared to come back Friday morning after construction crews repaired damage to the second floor of the facility and the floor passed inspection.
The remaining residents are still staying at other assisted living facilities or with friends or family members. It's unclear when they will be able to return.
According to Lakeland Fire Department, the fire started in a rooftop electrical box and was accidental in nature.
Officials said two residents and employees from the building were transported as a precaution due to smoke inhalation. The injuries were not life-threatening. All 128 residents and 30 employees were evacuated and accounted for.
However, due to AC unit damage, 90 residents of the building were moved to the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, and some of the residents were housed elsewhere. About 130 people were displaced.