Monster 'bomb cyclone' strands Tampa couple in Boston

TAMPA, Fla. — On a Thursday night surrounded by nearly a foot of snow, home couldn’t feel farther away for a Tampa couple.

“The earliest we can get out is Sunday at 6 o’ clock in the morning,” Phoebe Jones said. “It’s kind of annoying. It’s cold and I don’t like the cold so for me it’s not beautiful, it is a little miserable.”

Jones and her boyfriend Kelvin Reyes were supposed to fly back to Florida on Friday. They said Delta called and told them their flight was canceled and they would be rebooked back to Miami on Sunday morning. The couple flew out of Miami so they have to fly back to Miami. Jones is a middle school teacher and Reyes is a probation officer, both have to be back to work Monday.

“We were already mentally prepared to go home on Friday so the fact that we were already preparing ourselves to go home and all the errands and stuff we have to do to get ready for our work week,” Jones said.

The couple survived Hurricane Irma, now they’ve survived a blizzard that brought a storm surge and hurricane force winds to some parts of the Northeast.

“If we lose heat and all that stuff it would be scary too,” Jones said.

Jones is staying at her boyfriend’s parents home in a suburb outside of Boston. They said they are snowed in, stranded and bored.

“Today, we built a cabinet his mom got, something for Christmas,” Jones said. “So, we were in here building a cabinet for like an hour and a half.”

The couple of more than 2 years are looking forward to home. They survived Irma now have to survive this nor’easter.

“It’s a real test of the relationship,” both said laughing. “A real test.”

More than 4,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. a majority were along the East Coast in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts.