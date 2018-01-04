Dozens of flights canceled, delayed at Tampa Intl. due to massive winter storm hitting northeast

Kelly Bazzle
7:17 AM, Jan 4, 2018
As the northeast is getting pummeled with snow, ice and high winds from a massive winter storm, travelers to and from Tampa International are feeling the effects. 

The storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights along the eastern seaboard. 

As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, more than 50 flights to and from Tampa International are canceled or delayed. 

To see a list of all canceled and delayed flights to and from Tampa International Airport, click here

