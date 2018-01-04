Dozens of flights canceled, delayed at Tampa Intl. due to massive winter storm hitting northeast

As the northeast is getting pummeled with snow, ice and high winds from a massive winter storm, travelers to and from Tampa International are feeling the effects.

The storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights along the eastern seaboard.

As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, more than 50 flights to and from Tampa International are canceled or delayed.

To see a list of all canceled and delayed flights to and from Tampa International Airport, click here.

Kelly Bazzle is the Digital Executive Producer at ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter.