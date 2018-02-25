Man dies of multiple stab wounds, 2nd man questioned

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A man who suffered multiple stab wounds during a fight with another man at a Plant City area repair shop has died, Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies said.

The incident occurred about 10:15 p.m. Saturday at 4308 James L. Redman Parkway, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Two men, whose names have not been released, fought, which led to one of them being stabbed multiple times, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office release said.

Deputies arrived on the scene and administered first aid. However, the man who was stabbed died on the scene.

The other man was being questioned.

Deputies said there is no danger to the general public.

