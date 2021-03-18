Local Girl Scout sold over 2,000 boxes of cookies

TAMPA, Fla. — Girl Scout cookie season is now over.

If you missed it, you'll have to wait until next year. But if there is a way to get a box to you, 6-year-old Mia Clendinen is working hard to find it.

She's one tough cookie when it comes to sales, as she sold 2,157 boxes of cookies!

Even more impressive, she sold a box to someone in all 50 states and she did it in just four days!

She had a team of support: her mom and dad both jumped in to help, but they say it was mostly Mia.

"I told Mia as long as she's willing to put in the work me and her dad will help her as much as we can, we always do remind her that this is a girl scout event and not a mom and dad event," her mom Sherry said.

Mia did all the heavy lifting including the sales pitches and packing up the cookies to mail them.

She also revealed the real reason she set her lofty goal: she gets an American Girl doll, which she has already named Lizzie.

Deiah: So Mia do you get a badge or a medal or pin for selling that many cookies?

Sherry: She will get a badge that says a thousand. It's hard to see and then she'll also get some other things and then the reason she set the 1,800 goal was for [the doll].