List: What stores and restaurants are open on July 4th

TAMPA, Fla. — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you plan on stocking up on some last-minute items to help celebrate, keep in mind that some stores may be closed. Some stores have also announced limited hours on the holiday.
Here's a list of stores that will be open and closed on July 4th:
OPEN:
- Target
- Walmart
- Publix
- Whole Foods (with limited hours)
- Dollar General
- CVS
- Rite Aid
- Walgreens
- ALDI (with limited hours)
- Sam's Club (with limited hours)
CLOSED:
- Costco
If you're planning on going out to celebrate, here are some eateries that will remain open:
- Applebee's
- Bonefish Grill
- Buffalo Wild Wings
- The Cheesecake Factory
- Taco Bell
- Wendy’s
- Waffle House
- Chili's
- Cracker Barrel
- Pizza Hut
- Popeyes
- Qdoba
- Red Lobster
- Denny's
- LongHorn Steakhouse
- Olive Garden
- Outback Steakhouse
- Red Robin
- Texas Roadhouse
- Firehouse Subs
- Golden Corral
- IHOP
- Panera Bread (with limited hours)
- Starbucks
- McDonald's
- Culver’s
- Domino’s
- Dunkin’
Raising Cane's says their restaurants will be closed on the 4th of July.
