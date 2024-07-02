List: What stores and restaurants are open on July 4th

TAMPA, Fla. — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if you plan on stocking up on some last-minute items to help celebrate, keep in mind that some stores may be closed. Some stores have also announced limited hours on the holiday.

Here's a list of stores that will be open and closed on July 4th:

OPEN:

Target

Walmart

Publix

Whole Foods (with limited hours)

Dollar General

CVS

Rite Aid

Walgreens

ALDI (with limited hours)

Sam's Club (with limited hours)

CLOSED:

Costco

If you're planning on going out to celebrate, here are some eateries that will remain open:



Applebee's

Bonefish Grill

Buffalo Wild Wings

The Cheesecake Factory

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

Waffle House

Chili's

Cracker Barrel

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Denny's

LongHorn Steakhouse

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

Red Robin

Texas Roadhouse

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

IHOP

Panera Bread (with limited hours)

Starbucks

McDonald's

Culver’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Raising Cane's says their restaurants will be closed on the 4th of July.