List: Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies using body cameras

National events like the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have been driving the demand for more transparency from law enforcement. Among the demands from Americans is the use of body cameras by all agencies.

ABC Action News has compiled the following list of Tampa Bay area law enforcement agencies and whether or not they currently, or plan to, use body cameras:

Bradenton Police Department:

The agency deployed body cameras in January 2021.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office:

"Currently, we do not have body or dash cameras. We are researching available options and associated costs, and are in the process of developing programs."

Hernando County Sheriff's Office:

The agency does not have body cameras but does have dashboard cameras.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office:

Deputies began wearing body cameras in September 2020.

Lakeland Police Department:

"We are currently in the process of researching the full financial and operational impact of implementing body cameras within our agency."

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office:

The agency has used body cameras since 2015.

Polk County Sheriff's Office:

"None in use, no plans to add them."

St. Petersburg Police Department:

"We have had all uniformed officers with body cams for some time now, and we have almost all patrol cars outfitted with in-car cameras as well."

Tampa Police Department:

The public can request body camera videos from Tampa police.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office:

The agency has fully implemented body cameras.