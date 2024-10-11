LIST: School reopenings after Hurricane Milton

While many schools are still closed, some districts across the Tampa Bay area will be reopening on Monday, October 14.

This list will be updated.

Citrus County

All schools will be open Monday, October 14th.

DeSoto County

All schools will be open Monday, October 14th.

Hardee County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open.

Hernando County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open.

Highlands County

All schools will be open Monday, October 14th.

Hillsborough County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open.

Manatee County

Monday, October 14th is a previously scheduled Record Day for staff and there will be no school for students. The district noted it hopes to reopen to students on Tuesday, October 15th. Parents should be updated by 5 p.m. on Monday on the status for Tuesday.

Pasco County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open, but the district said it plans on having a decision made by the end of the day on Saturday, October 12th.

Pinellas County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open. The district said that there are still 80 school sites without power.

Polk County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open. The district said they will not have an answer until as late as Sunday, October 13th.

Sarasota County

No word yet on whether or not schools will be open.

Colleges and Universities

Saint Leo University will hold classes online Monday, October 14th through Friday, October 18th for University Campus, the Tampa Education Center, and for Adult Education locations.