LIST: 4th of July events around the Tampa Bay area

Monday will be the celebration of Independence Day, and ABC Action News has created a list of events to help you find a way to celebrate.

Hillsborough County

Fourth of July Hotdog eating contest

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 4 p.m. Address: Armature Works--Front Yard, Tampa, FL. Price: Starts at $25

Tickets to enter the competition are limited and first come, first serve. Info: 25 contestants will compete to see who can eat the most dogs within 5 minutes.



The Heights District Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 3 p.m. Address: Armature Works, Tampa, FL. Price: Starts at $35 Info: Festivities include a concert, fireworks, boat parade, Kids Zone and an art auction The event will end at 10pm.



Fourth of July Patriotic Parade and Blessing of Feet

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: All day Address: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL Price: Adults and Children: $30 plus tax, marine fee, and $5 gratuity Infants (under 2): Free Info: Join the Lost Pearl on the Fourth of July to be part of their patriotic boat parade Patriotic attire is highly encouraged.



Fourth of July Tampa Dinner Cruise

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 7:30 p.m. Address: 603 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL. Price: Adult: Starting at $129.95 and $10 gratuity, Child: Starting at $89.95 Info: The Tampa Dinner Cruise Includes: Complimentary Open Bar, a 2-hour cruise, Buffet dinner, DJ Entertainment and great views of Downtown Tampa’s 4th of July fireworks show.



Fourth of July Cruise

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m. Address: Pirate Water Taxi 333 S Franklin St, Tampa, FL Price: Starts at $50 plus a $1 fuel surcharge for both adults and children. Info: This hour-long cruise will allow you to view Tampa’s city fireworks right above your head. All ages are welcome.



Independence Day at the History Center

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Address: 801 Water St, Tampa, FL Price: $5 Info: Costumed actors will represent several eras of American military history. Interpreters will share hands-on displays of artifacts, uniforms, crafts and music.



Boom by the Bay

Date: July 4- July 5, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. Address: Downtown, Tampa, FL Price: Free Info: Enjoy 2.5 miles of Fourth of July activities and fireworks from four different locations. The entire family, including pets, can enjoy live entertainment, kids games and food trucks.



Pasco County

Starkey Market’s Annual Fourth of July Extravaganza

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. Address: 3640 Starkey Blvd, New Port Richey, FL. Price: Starts at $10 Info: The Extravaganza will include fun, food, fireworks, and live music! Bring your own chairs and blankets. Children aged 6 get in free. No outside food or beverages permitted. No coolers permitted



7th Annual Zephyrhills Summerfest Fireworks

Date: July 2, 2022 Time: 12 p.m. Address: Zephyr Park, Zephyrhills, FL. Price: Free Info: This family-friendly event will have a kids zone, bouncers, waterslides, cooling activities & family games, and a Fireworks Show over the lake. Kids Zone wristbands benefit local charities.



Patriotic Ride and Roll

Date: July 2, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. Address: Downtown New Port Richey Price: $2 Bicycles/ $10 Golf Cart Info: Check-in at Fitzgerald's at 10:00 am. Roll will start promptly at 11:00am. Line-up along Railroad Square. Be sure to bring your helmets and patriotic decorations for your bike or golf cart. No throwing of any beads, candy or objects during Parade. No alcohol or open containers!



APW July Fourth Celebration

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Address: 5060 River Glen Blvd, Wesley Chapel, Florida Price: Free Info: The event will have a bounce park, bike parade, bake-off and community performances. Fireworks will begin at 9:00pm.



Fourth of July on the Second

Date: July 2, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. Address: 4808 Barry Dr, Land O' Lakes, FL Price: Free Info: This event will offer food, drinks, and fireworks! The local pool and lake will be open.



Sarasota County

Suncoast’s Largest Food Truck Festival

Date: July 2, 2022 Time: 2 p.m. Address: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota, FL. Price: Free entry & Free parking Info: This event will be located in Parking lot 4 (on the east side) of The Mall at UTC. Enjoy 50+ Food Trucks and vendors, a family fun zone, games, face painting and bounce houses. Parking and admission are free. Sunday night will conclude with Fireworks.



Manatee County

Palmetto Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 4 p.m. ‑ 11p.m. Address: 1036 6th Street W., Palmetto, FL Price: Free Info: Enjoy live music, fireworks, and local food & beverage vendors.



Pinellas County

Safety Harbor’s Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Address: 105 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor, FL Price: Free Info: This is a family-friendly event for all ages. There will be children’s activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The fireworks display goes off at exactly 9:00pm.



Red, White and Bee you Party: Fourth of July Celebration

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Address: Little Explorers Palm Harbor, 35225 US-19, Palm Harbor, FL Price: Free Info: This is a youth event! There will be dancing, open play, craft activities and balloon drop for this July Fourth Celebration! There are 3 party times available:

Party #1: 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Party #2 : 10 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. Party #3: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.



St. Pete Beach Independence Day Fireworks Celebration

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. Address: 200 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL Price: Free Info: The fireworks will be launched from the Madeira Beach Fundamental School. Parking and viewing is available at 200 Rec Place, Madeira Beach FL. Parking will not be allowed at the school property due to the required fireworks fallout area.



Fourth of July Circle of Heroes/ Veterans Reef Drive

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 10 a.m. Address: 528 E Tarpon Ave, Tarpon Springs, FL Price: $129.95 Info: The reef drive will consist of 2 trips to the Circle of Heroes and Veteran's Reef. The AM trip leaves at 6am and the afternoon trip leaves at noon.



St. Pete Run the Fourth

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 7 a.m. Address: Starting near Spa Beach on the St Pete Pier. St. Petersburg, FL. Price: $20 Info: This untimed 5K run showcases the amazing St Pete Pier and St Pete's scenic waterfront. The course is closed to traffic. Each runner will receive a patriotic run bib, and food from Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen and Astro ice cream included in the entry fee. The St Pete Run the 4th shirt can be purchased when registering.



Polk County

Red, White and Brew 5K

Date: July 4, 2022 Time: 7 a.m. Address: 1523 Town Center Dr, Lakeland, FL Price: $25 registration Info: In addition to pancakes, you receive a tank top, fun finisher’s medal, complimentary root beer, and a brew! There will also be a “Lil’ Firecracker Run” for kids 9 and under.



Red, White and Kaboom - Lakeland's 4th of July Celebration

Date: July 3, 2022 Time: 6 p.m. - 9:15 p.m. Address: Frances Langford Promenade, Lakeland, FL Price: Free Info: Lakeland’s Celebration will include a variety of food trucks and fireworks. Organizers ask that attendees bring at least one non-perishable food item. The Iowa Street Parking Garage, Heritage Plaza Garage, and the Main Street Parking Garage will be open for the public. All on-street parking, city lots, and city garages in Downtown Lakeland are free/unlimited all day on weekends. Coolers, alcohol, blankets, and umbrellas in case of rain are permitted. Glass bottles, tents, pop-ups and beach umbrellas are allowed. The event will conclude with fireworks over the lake at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, 2022.



Hernando County