LIST: 2021 4th of July events in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area rebounds from the pandemic and more people get vaccinated, 4th of July events are starting to take shape after most were canceled last year.

Hillsborough County

Red, White, and BOOM by the Bay!

When: Sunday, July 4 beginning at 7 pm. (Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.)

Where:

Armature Works

Tampa Convention Center

Sparkman Wharf

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, presented by Tampa Downtown Partnership - NEW!

Bayshore Boulevard, presented by Coca-Cola Beverages Florida - NEW!

Cost: FREE

Info: For Boom by the Bay updates, the public is encouraged to text BOOM to 888-777 to receive text message alerts directly to a cell phone. More information will also be shared on the City of Tampa's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram social media accounts.

Friends of the Riverwalk Inaugural July 4th Boat Parade

When: Sunday, July 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Hillsborough River - Downtown Tampa

Cost: FREE

Info: The parade begins in the Convention Center basin, travels to the Heights, and ends at Sparkman Wharf.

Polk County

Lakeland's Red, White and Kaboom

When: Saturday, July 3 from 6 to 9:15 p.m. (fireworks at 9 p.m.)

Where: Lake Mirror, along the Frances Langford Promenade

Cost: FREE

Info: Attendees are able to bring coolers, but the city asks that no one brings glass bottles. Pop-up tents and large beach umbrellas are not allowed. The city is asking attendees to bring at least one non-perishable food item to be donated to Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE). Volunteers will collect the food items during the event.

Pinellas County

Clearwater Celebrates America

When: Sunday, July 4, starts at 7 p.m. (fireworks at 9:15 p.m.)

Where: BayCare Ballpark

Cost: $5

Info: Limited tickets available. Call (727) 712-7300 or click here.

Attractions

Legoland Red, White & BOOM: July 3 and 4

"Celebrate July 4th and summer fun with the only fireworks display that magically transforms into bursts of LEGO® bricks before your eyes! Experience our unique, annual spectacle all included in regular theme park admission."

